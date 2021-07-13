National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

NGG stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.40.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in National Grid by 42.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 18.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Grid (NGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.