Nathan Zommer Sells 1,374 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NYSE:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NYSE:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04.
LFUS opened at $253.22 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $287.92.
About Littelfuse
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.