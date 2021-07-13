Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $164.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $179.65 on Friday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

