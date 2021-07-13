Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $23,515,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $11,691,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 721,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,491,000 after acquiring an additional 492,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

