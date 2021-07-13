MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.86, for a total value of $1,159,650.00.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total transaction of $1,359,525.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00.

Shares of MSCI traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $558.28. 4,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,614. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $563.46.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

