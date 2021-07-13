Mount Lucas Management LP Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Centene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Centene by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its position in Centene by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

