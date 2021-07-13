Mount Lucas Management LP Has $1.59 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $718.15. 4,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,835. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $698.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.87 and a 12 month high of $749.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. increased their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.00.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

