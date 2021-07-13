Mount Lucas Management LP Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $180.09. 9,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,774. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.83. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

