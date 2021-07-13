Mount Lucas Management LP Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF makes up about 1.3% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. 4,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,582. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25.

