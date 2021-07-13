Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 17,541 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group comprises 3.8% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $757,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 941,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,275,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $3,667,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,503,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,337. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,901 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

