Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) Major Shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 20,274 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,274 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $5,055,524.64. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:MORN traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.11. 272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,192. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.42 and a twelve month high of $270.08.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

