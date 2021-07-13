Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) Major Shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 20,274 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,274 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $5,055,524.64. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:MORN traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.11. 272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,192. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.42 and a twelve month high of $270.08.
About Morningstar
Recommended Story: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.