Morgan Stanley Boosts Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target to $4.00

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.89.

Transocean stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Transocean has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Perestroika acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,910,000 shares of company stock worth $28,545,800 in the last 90 days. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 979.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

