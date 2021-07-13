Monro, Inc. (NYSE:MNRO) CEO Michael T. Broderick Buys 10,000 Shares

Monro, Inc. (NYSE:MNRO) CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.24 per share, with a total value of $622,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:MNRO opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

