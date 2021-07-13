MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) PT Raised to $9.00

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Shares of MGI stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $844.54 million, a P/E ratio of -211.96 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 39,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.