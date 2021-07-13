Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $65.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $9,044,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth about $9,214,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.