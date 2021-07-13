Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Increased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,617,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $257.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

