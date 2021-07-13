Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,600.00.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total value of $1,158,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRNA traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,649,857. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $245.70.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

