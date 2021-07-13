MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 1.18% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

ECF stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.