MML Investors Services LLC Sells 8,260 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,509,000 after purchasing an additional 125,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,102,000 after purchasing an additional 724,692 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $185.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $186.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.49.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

