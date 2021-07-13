MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 7,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of FXI stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.60. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

