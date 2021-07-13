MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 642 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $330.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 268.78 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $332.66.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

