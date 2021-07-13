MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000.

Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.20. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

