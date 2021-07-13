MML Investors Services LLC Buys 2,004 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after acquiring an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avalara by 4,751.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avalara by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,377,000 after acquiring an additional 36,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.21.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,090 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $158.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.74. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.22 and a 52 week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

