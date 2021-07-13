MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on the stock.
Shares of GLE opened at GBX 882 ($11.52) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 864.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MJ Gleeson has a 52-week low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The company has a market cap of £513.82 million and a P/E ratio of 49.83.
MJ Gleeson Company Profile
