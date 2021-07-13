MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on the stock.

Shares of GLE opened at GBX 882 ($11.52) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 864.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MJ Gleeson has a 52-week low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The company has a market cap of £513.82 million and a P/E ratio of 49.83.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.