Mizuho Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $33.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQT. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

EQT stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33. EQT has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $3,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EQT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,754 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 75.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in EQT by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

