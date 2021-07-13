Mitchell W. Legler Sells 1,500 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NYSE:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NYSE:ONEW) Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

