Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Joseph Duane Matheny Sells 90,000 Shares

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

MCW traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.07. 28,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,367. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

