Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to post $458.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $459.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.22 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $357.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

MTX opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

In related news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,000,473.12. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

