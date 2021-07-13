Minds + Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.27

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.27 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09). Minds + Machines Group shares last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,250,163 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £63.03 million and a PE ratio of 36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

In other Minds + Machines Group news, insider Henry Turcan bought 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,900 ($61,275.15). Insiders purchased 2,270,000 shares of company stock worth $15,890,000 over the last ninety days.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

