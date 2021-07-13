Mimecast Limited (NYSE:MIME) Insider John J. Walsh, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NYSE:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $968,800.00.
NYSE:MIME opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.48.
Mimecast Company Profile
Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.