Mimecast Limited (NYSE:MIME) Insider John J. Walsh, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NYSE:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $968,800.00.

NYSE:MIME opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.48.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.