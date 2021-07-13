MIK Capital LP Takes Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 784,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,000. Coty accounts for 2.6% of MIK Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Coty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Coty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 96,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 514,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COTY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. 99,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,773,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

