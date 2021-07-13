MIK Capital LP Purchases New Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its stake in International Paper by 6.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in International Paper by 18.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 12.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.9% during the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $61.66. The company had a trading volume of 39,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,213. International Paper has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

