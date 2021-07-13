MIK Capital LP Invests $4.15 Million in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $209.14. 12,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,709. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.06. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $133.54 and a one year high of $213.94.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

