MIK Capital LP Buys Shares of 132,492 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,415,000. Brinker International makes up about 3.5% of MIK Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Brinker International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.36. 24,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,559. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3,198.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

