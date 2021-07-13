Michel Detheux Sells 29,000 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00.
ITOS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 206,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,693. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.
About iTeos Therapeutics
