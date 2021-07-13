Michel Detheux Sells 29,000 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00.

ITOS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. 206,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,693. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

