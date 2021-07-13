Michael R. Minogue Sells 25,000 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $318.73. 1,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,622. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $298.02.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

