Michael J. Burdiek Sells 1,784 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NYSE:FIVN) Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $308,560.64.
Five9 stock opened at $188.44 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.10 and a 52 week high of $201.75.
Five9 Company Profile
Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.