Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NYSE:RDVT) Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NYSE:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RDVT opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

