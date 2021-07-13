MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,457,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348,387 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.25% of MGM Growth Properties worth $112,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

