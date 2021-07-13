M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Buys £149.82 in Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG) insider Clare Bousfield bought 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £149.82 ($195.74).

M&G stock opened at GBX 228.60 ($2.99) on Tuesday. M&G plc has a 1 year low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 223.86 ($2.92).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

