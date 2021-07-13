Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Methode Electronics has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $751,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

