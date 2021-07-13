Metacrine, Inc. (NYSE:MTCR) Insider Hubert C. Chen Acquires 3,289 Shares

Metacrine, Inc. (NYSE:MTCR) insider Hubert C. Chen bought 3,289 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,840.40.

Shares of NYSE:MTCR opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Metacrine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

