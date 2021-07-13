Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MMSI) Director Sells $1,407,479.01 in Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MMSI) Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01.

Shares of NYSE MMSI opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

