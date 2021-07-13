MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.37.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,526.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,431.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,922.42 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $941.44 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

