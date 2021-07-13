Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 529 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Menard Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 343,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,197,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,013,000 after purchasing an additional 415,040 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 424,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 88,964 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 31,367,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,606,000 after acquiring an additional 960,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $68,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.78. 1,111,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,208,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

