Menard Financial Group LLC Sells 270 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Menard Financial Group LLC cut its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.33.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

