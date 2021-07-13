Menard Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Menard Financial Group LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 5,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Amgen by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 3,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 126,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,516,000 after buying an additional 56,058 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Amgen by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $8,561,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.65. 52,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.89. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.