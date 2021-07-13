Menard Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Menard Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 0.9% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,226,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,818 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.96. 224,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.04. The stock has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

