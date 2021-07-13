Menard Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 46.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF makes up about 1.8% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRGE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 8,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11.

