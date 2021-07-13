Menard Financial Group LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in MSCI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its position in MSCI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $2,516,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total value of $1,359,525.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,729,450. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $557.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,614. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $563.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $493.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.